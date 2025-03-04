Probe into ‘abuse’ at swimming centre: Coach Sandeep Sejwal suspended amid allegations

The Odisha government has launched an inquiry into allegations of physical and mental abuse at the High-Performance Swimming Centre in Kalinga Stadium.

Disciplinary action has been taken against head coach Sandeep Sejwal, a 2008 Beijing Olympian and 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on a complaint received by this department, a thorough inquiry is being conducted into allegations regarding the quality of food, as well as the behaviour of the coach and other support staff,” stated a press release from the sports and youth services department.

Director, sports, Deepankar Mohapatra, told The Telegraph: “A committee has been constituted under the department’s additional secretary to investigate the matter. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.”

The state government initiated action following a protest by sports hostel inmates on Saturday night, during which they threatened to skip dinner if their grievances were not addressed.

The swimmers accused Sejwal of mocking students from underprivileged backgrounds, making sexist remarks, and engaging in physical intimidation. They also alleged that he neglected talented swimmers and threatened to expel them from the hostel.

“Until the inquiry is complete, Sandeep Sejwal’s services have been withheld. We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all athletes. Any violation of ethical standards or misconduct will not be tolerated, and strict measures will be enforced to ensure accountability,” the press release stated.

Sejwal, 36, who represented India at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and won a bronze at the 2014 Asian Games, refused to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Students further alleged that skilled swimmers were being removed from training groups and that support staff frequently used foul language during practice sessions.

The Odisha Swimming High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar has been operational since 2019 with support from JSW Sports, which manages the centre at Kalinga Stadium, providing both coaching support and food services.