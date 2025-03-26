Probe at ‘cash’ judge bungalow: Panel inspects Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence

A three-judge in-house panel constituted by the Supreme Court visited the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma on Tuesday as it commenced its inquiry into allegations of discovery of a cash pile at his residence here.

The panel, constituted on March 22 by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, has as members Justice Sheel Nagu, the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court; and Justice Anu Sivaraman, a Karnataka High Court judge. Justice Varma was on Monday repatriated to his parent Allahabad High Court from Delhi High Court.

During their 40-minute stay, the panel members interacted with several persons at the 30 Tughlaq Crescent Road bungalow. It was not clear whether they spoke to Justice Varma and his family. The panel inspected the storeroom at the bungalow where the cash was allegedly found following a fire on March 14.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday again convened a meeting between the government and the Opposition on the judge fiasco for the second day in a row. On the suggestion of leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the participation was more broadbased on Tuesday. Floor leaders of all parties were included in the meeting with government representatives led by J.P. Nadda.

With all agreeing on the need for more discussions, the general consensus was

for every party to debate the issue internally.