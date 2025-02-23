MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pro-Tamil activists blacken Hindi words painted in railway nameboard amid language row

In a viral video, the activists were seen painting black paint on 'Pollachi Junction' written in Hindi, but officials later rectified it

PTI Published 23.02.25, 03:52 PM
Protest against alleged Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu

Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu where the ruling DMK has been alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre, pro-Tamil activists blackened the Hindi words painted in the nameboard at the railway station here on Sunday.

In a viral video, the activists were seen painting black paint on "Pollachi Junction" written in Hindi, but officials later rectified it.

"RPF Pollachi identified the defaulters and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Railways Act and they will be prosecuted. The same was rectified immediately," the Palghat Division of the Southern Railway said in a social media update.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has been engaged in a war of words with the BJP and the party-led Central government, alleging Hindi imposition through the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), a charge denied by the Centre.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

