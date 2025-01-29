Priyanka Gandhi pledges CSR funds in Kerala's tiger fight

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the funds from the central and state governments were inadequate for addressing man-animal conflicts in Kerala and promised to bring in CSR funds to plug the gap.

The Congress leader was speaking to the media at Pancharakolly in Wayanad after visiting the family of a tribal woman who was mauled to death by a tiger on Friday.

“The central government’s lapse in providing funds to combat man-animal conflict will be raised in Parliament. I will take steps to bring in CSR funds to address the issue,” Priyanka said.

CPM and CPI activists greeted Priyanka with black flags and “go back” slogans at Kaniyaram while she was on her way to the home of the tiger victim, Radha, from Kannur airport. Kerala is ruled by the Left Democratic Front.

Priyanka spent 20 minutes with Radha’s family and promised all possible help.

Priyanka attended a review meeting with district administrative officials in Kalpetta where she was told about recent animal attacks and the issues faced by the departments concerned in tackling them.

She said it was a complex problem. “But, however complex it is, the responsibility to protect human lives lies with the central and state governments,” Priyanka said, addressing an event organised in Kalpetta as part of the Malayora Samara Yatra, led by the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V.D. Satheesan.

Priyanka said Wayanad district officials were making “big efforts” to protect human lives from animal attacks but were facing challenges as the central and state governments were not giving the issue enough priority.

“They need money for more guards, better fencing and repairs to trenches and walls. Without sufficient funding, they cannot provide proper protection, Priyanka said. “What you are facing is unacceptable,” the Lok Sabha member said.

She underscored that five people had died in attacks by wild animals in Wayanad over the past one-and-a-half months, saying this was“unacceptable”.

Priyanka also visited the family of district Congress committee treasurer N.M. Vijayan, who had died by suicide along with his son Jijesh in connection with an alleged cash-for-job scam involving two cooperative banks.