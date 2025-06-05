Privatisation concern on Delhi zoo: Congress claims planned deal between government & Vantara

The Congress on Wednesday questioned what it claimed was a “proposed agreement” between the Delhi zoo and the Ambani-run animal rescue and rehabilitation centre Vantara, asking whether it was the first step towards handing over the zoo to a private enterprise.

Neither the ministry of environment, forests and climate change, which directly controls the zoo, nor the Reliance group has commented on a possible agreement. Zoo officials speaking on the condition of anonymity said a pact was in the works.

In an X post, Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh expressed concern over the “proposed MoU” to be signed between Delhi’s National Zoological Park and Reliance’s Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, which manages Vantara. According to him, the agreement might lead to the privatisation of the zoo.

Vantara was established by Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation at Jamnagar, Gujarat, and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 4. Sources said the proposed agreement involved knowledge sharing

and was not about a management takeover.

However, Ramesh said such an agreement “done in a hush-hush manner” raised many questions and demanded transparency.

An ostrich in its enclosure at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi. PTI

“It is planning to sign an agreement with the one and only Vantara and the Gujarat Govt for getting better management practices. But while the Govt claims that this is not a management transfer, its past record does not inspire confidence. Is this the first step towards handing over the zoo to a private enterprise?” Ramesh posted on X.

He said zoos, national parks, reserves and sanctuaries should never be privatised.

According to sources, a draft of the MoU has been prepared and sent to the

parties concerned. The proposed agreement will facilitate the exchange of information on animal care, the organisation of workshops and veterinary support.

Two Bengal tigers at the Delhi zoo PTI file picture

Established in 1959, the Delhi zoo currently houses 95 species of animals. The zoo has been marred by controversy over the alleged mistreatment of the African elephant Shankar, which led to its suspension by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums in October 2024 for six months. Shankar was a gift to India from Zimbabwe in 1998.