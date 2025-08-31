Prioritise national interests over partisan goals: Om Birla's rules for House decorum

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday stressed that elected representatives must maintain a certain dignity as they were role models of the country.

“In their language and conduct inside legislatures, state or central, they must be cautious and dignified as people are watching them. They may have differences and different points of view, but they must express them in a well-behaved manner,” he told reporters here on the concluding day of the National Conference of Chairpersons of Committees of Parliament and State Legislatures on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Asked about the declining standards of debate in legislatures, including Parliament, Birla said representatives must keep national interests in mind and be careful about the language they use. On allegations that Speakers favour ruling parties, Birla said dissent is part of democracy, but no one is above the rules of the House.

Paying tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Birla said efforts were still underway to realise his vision of an equitable society that provided justice and equal opportunity. He said Ambedkar’s dream of SC, ST and marginalised groups living with dignity had taken shape, with members of these communities now holding the country’s highest offices.

“States have given their own proposals while the Centre has its own suggestions. We will amalgamate the two and prepare a common agenda,” Birla said.

Highlighting the significance of the conference, he noted it was organised outside Delhi for the first time. The first such conference was held in 1976 in Delhi, with subsequent sessions in 1979, 1983, 1987 and 2001. These, he said, contributed to robust dialogue on the welfare and constitutional safeguards for SCs and STs. “However, it is for the first time that such a conference is being organised outside Delhi,” he said.

The two-day event brought together presiding officers and chairpersons of committees from across the country to deliberate on issues concerning SCs and STs. The discussions aimed at strengthening welfare initiatives, monitoring the implementation of constitutional protections, and improving coordination

between Parliament and state legislatures.

Birla shared the dais with Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi and emphasised on constructive dialogue and well-mannered conduct to strengthen democratic institutions.