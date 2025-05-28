‘Prime Minister should let the country know’: Congress targets Narendra Modi on US ‘mediation’ in understanding with Pakistan

The Congress has not given up on targeting the Narendra Modi government over US President Donald Trump claiming to have brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the prime minister must speak up on US claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh posted on his X handle: “The Prime Minister should let the country know whether it is true that the US Commerce Secretary Howard Luttnick filed a statement in the NewYork-based US Court of International Trade on May 23rd, 2025 swearing that President Trump used his tariff power to broker a ' tenuous ceasefire' between India and Pakistan and bring about a 'fragile peace'?”

He added: “Mr. Luttnick follows in the footsteps of President Trump himself who made this assertion 8 times in 11 days in 3 different countries. The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has echoed the same and also mentioned a 'neutral site' for talks between India and Pakistan.”

He concluded his post with “Pradhan Mantri Chuppi Todo”, which means prime minister break your silence.

The government maintains that the “understanding” – Delhi has gone to some length to underline that it is not a ceasefire – with Pakistan was reached entirely bilaterally.

The Opposition party has targeted the Modi government over many aspects of Operation Sindoor, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ranting against external affairs minister S. Jaishankar for “alerting Pakistan” about the missile strikes on terror camps.

The government has clarified that Islamabad was only told half an hour after the missile strikes.

Trump announcing the “ceasefire” after escalation of hostilities post Operation Sindoor has prompted the Congress to accuse the Modi government of abandoning the policy of rejecting third-party mediation in ties with Pakistan and on the issue of Kashmir.