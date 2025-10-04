PM Modi welcomes US President Trump's leadership amid 'decisive' progress in peace efforts in Gaza

India on Saturday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership in facilitating peace efforts in Gaza, as indications emerged that Hamas may release Israeli hostages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the development as a key step toward restoring stability in the region.

Modi, on X, said: "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace."

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has ordered Israel to halt its bombing of Gaza after Hamas indicated it would accept parts of his peace plan, including the release of hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, attack.

Hamas also expressed willingness to hand over administration of Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic body, though further consultations are needed on other aspects of the plan.

Israel is preparing for "immediate implementation" of the first stage of Trump’s plan, aimed at securing the hostages’ release, the Israeli prime minister's office said early Saturday.

Hamas responded on Friday, agreeing to some terms while avoiding more contentious issues such as disarmament, and signaling readiness for further negotiations.

Trump, on Truth Social, commented: "Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

A Hamas official told Al Jazeera that the group would not disarm until Israel’s occupation ends, underscoring the gaps between the parties as the conflict nears its two-year mark. Qatar has coordinated with Egypt and the United States to continue talks on the plan.

Hamas, in its response, said it "appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, (and) the immediate entry of aid."

It added: "In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details."

The group also stated it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing."

Trump’s 20-point plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, a full exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal, disarmament of Hamas, and a transitional government led by an international body.

Trump had warned that "all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas" if the group rejected the plan by Sunday evening.

Following Hamas’ response, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed encouragement, urging all parties to seize the opportunity to end the war.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher described the plan as a "window of opportunity" to deliver life-saving aid, with 170,000 metric tons ready to enter Gaza under neutral supervision.

Israel launched its offensive after the October 7 Hamas attack that killed over 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages. Israel currently reports 48 hostages remain, 20 of whom are alive. Gaza health authorities report more than 66,000 deaths during Israel’s military campaign, most of them civilians.