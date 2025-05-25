Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges CMs to work as 'Team India' to attain Viksit goal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged chief ministers to play like "Team India" and increase the speed of development to achieve his pet goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Modi, who chaired the 10th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog, told the chief ministers to "remove bottlenecks to attract investors, encourage manufacturing and generate jobs".

Modi sought to pitch the optics of a rare bonhomie with chief ministers of the Opposition-ruled states on the sidelines of the meeting.

"There was complete unanimity in the Niti council meeting on supporting Operation Sindoor," Niti Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam told reporters.

Modi, who sought to play the federal unity card at the meeting, said: "We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the states come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible."

According to Subrahmanyam, Modi told the meeting that the "strength of Team India, as shown in Operation Sindoor, is also going to be the same feature which will enable India to achieve Viksit Bharat". The Prime Minister said Operation Sindoor needed to be converted to social strength, just like Viksit Bharat had to be converted to a people's movement.

Among the notable absentees were Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.