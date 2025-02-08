Modi says 'Humbled', Shah vows No. 1 capital of world as BJP storms back in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credited Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years to “development and good governance.”

“Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to BJP. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings,” Modi wrote on his ‘X’ in both Hindi and English. “It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat.”

“I am so proud of each and every BJP Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi,” Modi said.

Till 2.55 pm, the BJP was leading in 48 out of 70 seats in Delhi, with the remaining seats to incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, while the Congress ended with zero seats.

Around 7.30 pm Saturday Modi will visit the BJP headquarters and meet the party functionaries.

Union home minister Amit Shah said the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.

“The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes…Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modiji…. Under the leadership of Modiji, BJP is determined to fulfill all its promises and make Delhi the number 1 capital of the world.” Shah wrote on X.

The former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor who lost from the New Delhi Assembly seat to the BJP’s Parvesh Verma said in a video message: “The results of the Delhi election were declared today. And we accept the people’s verdict. The people’s decision is paramount. I congratulate the BJP on its victory, and I hope that it lives up to the hopes and expectations of the people who have given them a majority.”

The Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, while thanking his party’s leadership for letting him lead the party in the Delhi Assembly polls, blamed himself for his defeat from the New Delhi seat.

“For this shameful defeat in the New Delhi seat I alone am responsible. The voters of Delhi wanted a change and I did not live up to their expectations. I thank all the party workers and their volunteers from the bottom of my heart, who toiled hard day and night. I thank all the voters who have voted for the Congress. Even though many people did not vote for me, the love I received during the campaign from the voters of New Delhi, I am grateful for that,” Dikshit wrote on his ‘X’ handle.