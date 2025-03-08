MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi salutes 'Nari Shakti' on Women’s Day, to hand over social media accounts to women achievers

This is not the first time that women achievers will be taking over the PM's social media accounts

PTI Published 08.03.25, 09:26 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day on Saturday and reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's empowerment through various schemes and programmes.

He also reiterated that women achievers from various fields would be taking over his social media accounts for the day.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields," Modi said in a post on X.

This is not the first time that women achievers will be taking over the PM's social media accounts.

On International Women's Day in 2020, Modi's social media accounts were operated by seven women achievers, providing them a global platform to inspire others.

