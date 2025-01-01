Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to lay foundation for new DU college named after Savarkar on January 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation for two new Delhi University campuses in east and west Delhi, along with a college named after Veer Savarkar on January 3, university sources said.

Approved by DU's executive council in 2021, the Savarkar College in Najafgarh will be built at a tentative cost of Rs 140 crore.

The university has extended an invitation to the prime minister, and is awaiting a confirmation from the prime minister's office (PMO), the sources said.

The proposed east campus in Surajmal Vihar will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore, while the west campus in Dwarka is expected to cost Rs 107 crore.

In 2021, the executive council also approved a proposal to name a college after late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh was given the authority to select names for the two upcoming colleges from a pool of names.

The other names that were part of the pool included Swami Vivekananda, Vallabhai Patel, Atal Bijari Vajpayee, and Savitribai Phule, among others.

The university has allotted two parcels of land in Najafgarh and Fatehpur Beri for the establishment of the two colleges.

