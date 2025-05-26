Narendra Modi advises NDA motormouths to restrain and avoid making 'unnecessary remarks'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday advised NDA leaders to exercise restraint and avoid making “unnecessary remarks”, as he chaired a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers aimed at bolstering his leadership.

Two resolutions — one lauding the armed forces and hailing Modi’s leadership of Operation Sindoor and another endorsing the Centre’s decision to include caste enumeration in the census — were passed at the meeting.

Apart from dwelling on good governance, national security and inclusive growth, Modi betrayed concern over the controversial remarks made by some leaders.

“Leaders should avoid saying anything anywhere. We should be careful before speaking on any issue as it could be blown out of proportion in the age of social media,” Modi reportedly said at the closed-door meeting.

Though Modi did not refer to any specific cases, the advice comes against the backdrop of contentious comments by some BJP leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The meeting, which came ahead of the first anniversary of the Modi government’s third term, was seen to be aimed at endorsing the Prime Minister’s “strong and decisive” leadership against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

BJP president J.P. Nadda said 20 chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers participated in the meeting, and a resolution lauding the bravery and courage shown by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor was passed. The resolution also praised Modi’s leadership in safeguarding the country’s security, Nadda said.

“Another resolution on a caste census was also passed. Everyone praised the decision and congratulated PM Modi. We have made it clear that we don’t do caste politics, but want to bring the deprived, oppressed and exploited, who have been left out, into the mainstream,” Nadda said.

The resolution on Operation Sindoor was used to reaffirm faith in Modi’s leadership of the NDA.

“The NDA reaffirms its resolve to continue working under the leadership of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with renewed determination towards the goal of a safe, prosperous, and united India,” the resolution said, stressing that the operation “will go down in history as a strong response to those who attempted to derail India’s peaceful development journey”.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde proposed the resolution on Operation Sindoor.

“The 140 crore people of this country are proud of you (Modi). It is the good fortune of every citizen that we have a courageous, valiant and selfless patriot like you as our Prime Minister,” Shinde said, presenting the resolution for adoption.