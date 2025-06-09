Priest killed in third tiger attack in two months at Ranthambore, locals protest negligence

A man was killed in a tiger attack in Rajasthan's Ranthambore tiger reserve on Monday, police said.

This is the third death in tiger attacks in the reserve within two months.

Radhyeshyam (60) was a priest at a Jain temple in Ranthambore fort. He went to relieve himself early in the morning when the tiger attacked him.

"The body has been retrieved," SP Mamta Gupta said.

Meanwhile, locals blocked Sawai Madhopur-Kundera road and accused the forest department of negligence.

A forest ranger, Devendra Chaudhary, was killed in a tiger attack on May 11 while a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by the big cat near Trinetra Ganesh temple on April 16.

A tiger suspected to be involved in both these attacks was tranquilised on May 14.

