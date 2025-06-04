President Murmu honours armed forces with top service medals at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred some of the nation’s highest military honours during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II).

The event was a tribute to the courage and dedication of India’s armed forces, as the President presented the Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSM) and Uttam Yudh Seva Medals to distinguished officers for their service to the nation.

The Param Vishisht Seva Medal, which translates to "Supreme Distinguished Service Medal," is the highest peacetime honour awarded to personnel of the Indian Armed Forces for "distinguished service of the most exceptional order."

It recognises leadership, strategic vision, and enduring dedication in service of the country. All ranks of the Armed Forces—including the territorial Army, auxiliary and reserve forces, as well as nursing services—are eligible to receive this medal. It may be awarded posthumously and can be conferred more than once.

Among those honoured with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, which recognises exceptional service of a high order, were Lieutenant Generals from the Army Ordnance Corps, Infantry, Army Air Defence, Armoured Corps, the Regiment of Artillery, Army Medical, Aviation and Service Corps.

In addition to the PVSM and AVSM, President Murmu also presented the Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, recognising distinguished service during war, conflict, or hostilities. These medals were conferred upon brave soldiers who demonstrated remarkable leadership, and operational excellence in challenging combat situations.