President Droupadi Murmu lauds Odisha government’s efforts to boost diaspora ties

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday praised the Odisha government for appointing a nodal minister for engaging with overseas Indians for projects and investments in the state.

During the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Murmu said: “I appreciate the steps taken by the Odisha government. We have also been proactive in safeguarding the interests of Indians living abroad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: In recent years, we have launched several missions, including Operation Kaveri, Operation Ganga and Operation Vande Bharat, to assist distressed Indians. Today, Indians around the world can count on their homeland for support and protection in times of need.”

The President also talked about how the nation is marching towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also talked about Viksit Bharat while inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave on Thursday.

Murmu said: “Our nation today is marching towards Viksit Bharat – a developed India – by the year 2047, when we will celebrate 100 years of our independence. This vision is not just a government initiative; it is a national mission that requires proactive and enthusiastic participation of every Indian, including those living abroad.”

“Indian Diaspora is an integral part of this vision. Their global presence gives them a unique perspective, and their achievements place them in a position to significantly contribute to the realisation of a developed India,” she added.

Murmu also talked of India’s timeless philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, and said that this vision is about creating an ecosystem that not only meets our needs, but also contributes to global well-being.

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” is a Sanskrit phrase that means “the world is one family”.

She said, “We seek to be a nation that balances economic progress with social justice and environmental stewardship, ensuring a bright future for generations to come.”

“The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a platform where ideas converge, collaborations are forged, and the bonds between India and its Diaspora are strengthened.”

Congratulating overseas Indians, she said: “Whether in the fields of technology, medicine, arts, or entrepreneurship, the Indian Diaspora has made a mark that the world acknowledges and respects.”

On the concluding day of the three-day event, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (CPV & OIA- Consular, Passport, Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs), ministry of external affairs, told reporters that ministry has been doing its best to ensure the safety and security of Indians working abroad.

“It is our constant endeavour to see to it that they do not face any kind of problems,” he said.

Though the exact number of NRI and PIO attendees was still being estimated, Chatterjee said that around 7,500 people have participated in the convention.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said the state government will try to develop a database on the blue collar workers from Odisha engaged in different trades abroad.