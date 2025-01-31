President Droupadi Murmu lauds government for launching 'Mission Mausam', says farmers will be benefited

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday lauded the government for launching 'Mission Mausam' to make India "weather ready and climate smart" and said this initiative will immensely benefit the farmers of the country.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, Murmu said the government has set aside Rs 2,000 crore for the implementation of the mission.

As part of the celebrations marking the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) 150th foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 14 launched 'Mission Mausam' which aims to improve weather understanding and forecasting through expanded observation networks, better modelling and advanced tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The mission includes creating a laboratory to artificially develop clouds, increasing the number of radars by over 150 per cent and adding new satellites, supercomputers and other innovations.

India aims to achieve 100 per cent detection of all types of severe weather at village and household levels by 2047 and reduce the loss of life from such events to zero, according to the IMD's Vision-2047 document released by PM Modi on January 14.

