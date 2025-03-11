President Droupadi Murmu clears Justice Joymalya Bagchi’s appointment to Supreme Court

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday cleared the Supreme Court appointment of Justice Joymalya Bagchi, a Calcutta High Court judge who will be in line to become Chief Justice of India on May 26, 2031.

The apex court collegium had on March 6 recommended Justice Bagchi’s appointment superseding 10 other judges and chief justices of various high courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had said it was recommending Justice Bagchi for elevation to the Supreme Court to ensure that he became the CJI, a post not occupied by any Calcutta High Court judge since the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir on July 18, 2013.

Justice Bagchi will, however, have a short tenure of just over four months as CJI before he retires on October 2, 2031.

“The Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of the Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court at Calcutta. Mr Justice Joymalya Bagchi stands at Sl. No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices,” the recommendation said.

Currently, Justice Dipankar Datta is the only Supreme Court judge from Calcutta High Court.

Justice Bagchi was appointed as a Calcutta High Court judge on June 27, 2011. He was transferred to Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 4, 2021, but brought back to Calcutta High Court on November 8, 2021.