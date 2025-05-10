Powerplay continues over BJP party chief: RSS lauds Operation Sindoor, mum on PM Modi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday lauded the “central government leadership” for Operation Sindoor but avoided any mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We congratulate the central government leadership and our armed forces for decisive action ‘Operation Sindoor’ taken against Pak-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem,” a statement issued on behalf of Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said in English.

“This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and the entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and the morale of the

whole country.”

While it’s the Sangh’s wont not to highlight individuals, the statement’s silence on Modi comes in the middle of a power play between Bhagwat and the Prime Minister.

Bhagwat had taken a veiled dig at Modi by condemning “hubris” after the BJP’s underwhelming Lok Sabha poll performance last year, and the latest evidence of their ego tussle has been the stalemate over the choice of the next BJP president.

The RSS chief’s reluctance to grant Modi and his No. 2, home minister Amit Shah, a “rubber stamp” party chief has held up the long due appointment.

Although the current conflict with Pakistan offers a genuine reason to further delay the BJP president’s election, everyone including the RSS realises that a successful Operation Sindoor could restore to Modi his dominant position.

The BJP and the saffron ecosystem have since Wednesday been citing Operation Sindoor to tom-tom Modi’s “bold and decisive” leadership in avenging the Pahalgam terror strike.

The RSS statement too lauded the military effort while shying away fromnaming Modi.

“We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for the security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with the government and armed forces in spirit and action,” the statement said.

It emphasised “patriotism” and appealed to citizens to “ensure full compliance with instructions being given by the government and theadministration”.

“All citizens are requested to display their patriotism and be ready to cooperate with the army and civic administration wherever and however required and strengthen all efforts to maintain national unity and security,” the RSS said.

It condemned the attacks by Pakistan on “religious places and civilian settlements” and urged citizens to be cautious against any “conspiracy of anti-national forces” to disrupt “social unity and harmony”.