Political drama erupts over damaged statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Malviya Nagar park in Delhi

A political drama has erupted over the damaged statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at a park in Malviya Nagar, with BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay accusing the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA of neglecting its condition.

Upadhyay, who recently won the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency, visited Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park to assess the situation.

He claimed that the statue had been broken for the past three years but no action was taken by former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who represented the area for a decade.

In response to Upadhyay's allegations, AAP stated that the BJP has been caught red-handed showing its disdain for revered icons, Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, by removing their portraits from all Delhi government offices, including the Chief Minister's office and ministers' offices at the Delhi Secretariat. Despite being in power, the BJP is shamelessly trying to shift the blame onto AAP.

"The AAP only engages in showmanship. If they truly cared about Shaheed Bhagat Singh, this park would not be in such a state," Upadhyay said. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the statue's repair at the earliest.

The controversy comes amid another political dispute between the BJP and AAP over allegations of disrespect towards Bhagat Singh and Dr B R Ambedkar.

AAP has accused the BJP-led administration of removing their pictures from the Delhi Chief Minister's office, while the BJP has countered the claims, saying AAP is using the issue to divert attention from corruption allegations against its leaders.

