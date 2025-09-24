Protesters torch BJP office in Leh over Ladakh statehood demand, clash with police personnel

Police fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge after a group of youths allegedly turned violent and pelted stones amid a massive protest and shutdown here.

The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.

A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.

The LAB youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.

Notably, Wangchuk has been on a prolonged fast demanding full statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. His appeal has resonated widely, particularly among the youth, who accuse the Centre of not taking concrete steps on the issue.

Reacting to the unrest, Wangchuk wrote on X, “VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH. My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.”

The protestors set the BJP office in Leh on fire, according to multiple reports.

The agitated mob also torched a security vehicle outside the office, an official said, adding that additional forces have been deployed to restore order.

Ladakh festival cancelled

The four-day annual Ladakh festival was cancelled on the last day on Wednesday after clashes erupted between police and protesters.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the festival, which started here on Sunday.

"The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced cancellation of the last day and closing ceremony of the ongoing Ladakh Festival due to unavoidable circumstances. The administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders including local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh who were eagerly looking forward to the event," the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.

The administration appealed to the public for cooperation and understanding, and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and participation in the festival.

(With inputs from agencies)