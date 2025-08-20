Police attach properties of Pakistan-based Kashmiri doctor, Pahalgam attack accused

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached the properties of a Pakistan-based Kashmiri doctor who is said to have joined militancy and a terrorist accused of involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

Officials said the action was part of its crackdown on the "terror ecosystem".

In the first case, Srinagar Police attached orchard land valued at ₹1 crore belonging to "designated terrorist" Asif Maqbool Dar in Baramulla district. Dar is an anaesthesiologist whose extradition from Saudi Arabia was being pursued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2022. He has moved to Pakistan.

In a social media post that year, Dar had said no amount of intimidation would silence him on his stance on right to self-determination, but added he believed in "no violent measures of resistance" and would stick to it "with all his soul". In 2023, the ministry of home affairs designated him as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

In the second case, police in Anantnag attached properties "belonging to active terrorist Adil Hussain Thoker" — one of the three militants accused in the Pahalgam attack. The land in Bijbehara owned by Thoker was attached under Section 83 of the CrPC.