'PM trip called off but Pahalgam visitors allowed': Opposition queries 'lapse' on tourists

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday questioned if the government had intelligence inputs on a possible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir but did not prevent innocent people from being killed in Pahalgam.

During a discussion on Operation Sindoor, they also questioned the government for not opposing the loans sanctioned to Pakistan by international agencies.

The leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to the Union Territory days before the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. However, tourists were not given any caution.

“Is it correct that the government knew about a possible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir? Is it correct that the government allowed people to visit the place?” Kharge asked. Leader of the House and BJP president J.P. Nadda asked Kharge to authenticate the claims. Siva, too, asked the government to respond if common people were allowed to be killed despite intelligence inputs.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, the law and order of Jammu and Kashmir came under the central government. The Prime Minister was supposed to go to Jammu and Kashmir, but he cancelled it because of intelligence inputs. When the Prime Minister was not allowed to go, why were innocent tourists allowed to go there?” Siva asked.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram said Operation Sindoor was a successful operation, but not a decisive one. He cited Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen. Rahul Singh’s statement that Chinese aircraft and missiles were deployed by Pakistan during its response to Operation Sindoor. It means China was testing its military hardware in the conflict and India was unaware, Chidambaram said.

“After 2008 (attacks), I flew to Mumbai and I said I admit security failure. Why can the government not say that now?” Chidambaram asked. He said there was no strategy visible despite military officers flagging the involvement of foreign nations in the operation.

Chidambaram added: “India sits on the committee of the IMF. We abstained (on the voting on a loan to Pakistan). Why? Should we not vote against the proposal?” he asked. “Is this the political leadership that India deserves?” In the last two months, the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have approved loans to Pakistan.

Other Opposition leaders also questioned the basis behind the government’s claims that the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were the same militants responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Kharge said accountability should be fixed on how terror strikes took place in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years.