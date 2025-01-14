PM Narendra Modi's 'right time' tease for Omar Abdullah on Jammu & Kashmir statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stayed silent on chief minister Omar Abdullah’s plea for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood but appeared to drop a hint saying he kept his promises and “the right work is going to happen at the right time”.

Omar made the impassioned plea to Modi during the inauguration of the 6.4km Z-Morh Tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg. The project was rocked by a militant attack last October that killed six non-local people and a local man.

The bigger Zojila Tunnel, 13.1km long, is slated for completion by December 2026. The twin tunnels will provide seamless connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh.

Omar lavished praise on Modi and reminded him of the three promises he had made while visiting Srinagar on International Yoga Day, June 21, last year. He said the Prime Minister had fulfilled the promises of holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir and bridging the gulf between the region and the Centre.

But, Omar said, he repeatedly faced questions from his cabinet members, the people and the media about the restoration of statehood.

“My heart tells me that you will fulfil the promise you made on Yoga Day. Jammu and Kashmir will again take its place as a state in this country,” he said.

Modi made no mention of statehood in his 27-minute speech but said the tunnel was an old demand from the region’s people that had now been fulfilled.

He then added: “You should believe it for certain that this is Modi and he makes promises and fulfils them. Every work has its time. And the right work is going to happen at the right time.”

The delay in the restoration of statehood has caused unease in Jammu and Kashmir, where many fear the Centre is not interested in the matter at all.

Fresh disappointment gripped the Valley this week over reports that passengers would have to swap trains in Katra, the base camp of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, for their journey to and back from Kashmir. These reports have come amid the government’s efforts to establish a direct rail link between Kashmir and the rest of India.

Omar had said on Sunday that his government understood the need to secure the train but making passengers change trains would “defeat the very purpose of the line and render the thousands of crores of investment pointless”.

“Check the train/ passengers in Katra or Jammu sure but NO change of train will be supported by us. That said there is no concrete proposal & when there is we will give our inputs/ suggestions,” he wrote on X.

While Modi’s silence on statehood on Monday left people here worried, Omar’s adviser Nasir Aslam Wani claimed the Prime Minister had admitted that statehood would be restored.

Earlier, Omar had thanked Modi for visiting Jammu and Kashmir despite the biting cold.

“The weather also supported you here. There is not a drop of cloud in the sky,” he said, evoking a smile from Modi. “If there is cold outside, there is no dearth of warmth in our hearts.”

Modi, in his speech, focused on the development projects his government had undertaken and claimed an improvement in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The biggest credit for changing the situation goes to the people, to all of you. No government can do it on its own. You have strengthened democracy. You have strengthened your future. I can clearly see that a wonderful future awaits the youth,” he said.

Modi said Kashmir was the crown of the country. He lauded the hard work and courage of the tunnel workers.

“Nobody wanted to go home even after we lost seven friends to terrorism. My tribute to those martyrs who gave their lives for the country,” he said.