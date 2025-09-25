PM Modi’s Odisha rally venue changes to Jharsuguda ahead of Nuapada by-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on September 27 and address a gathering at Jharsuguda.

Earlier, he was scheduled to hold a rally in Berhampur, southern Odisha. However, heavy rainfall forecast prompted a change of venue to Jharsuguda in western Odisha, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a release.

The state government and the BJP unit proposed shifting the venue instead of cancelling the visit and the Prime Minister’s Office approved the change while monitoring weather conditions.

The visit to Jharsuguda is seen as significant for the Mohan Charan Majhi government ahead of the Nuapada Assembly by-election, the party’s first electoral test since the last general elections. Western Odisha is a BJP stronghold, with key leaders, including deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo, hailing from the region. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan represents Sambalpur, of which Jharsuguda is a part.

Party leaders expect the Prime Minister’s presence to boost BJP prospects in the Nuapada bypoll, necessitated by the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

The polling date is yet to be announced.