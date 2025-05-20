Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Modi to inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations in Bengal on May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations in West Bengal on Thursday under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, officials said.

The three stations – Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara and Joychandi Pahar – are among 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations to be inaugurated by the PM across the country through video conferencing, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Panagarh and Kalyani Ghoshpara are under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway, Joychandi Pahar is part of the South Eastern Railway.

These existing railway stations have undergone a total revamp with new passenger facilities and aesthetics, the officials said.

"With a focus on enhancing passenger amenities, improving accessibility and incorporating sustainable design, these upgrades will not only elevate the travel experience, but also contribute to the economic growth of the region," an SER official said in a statement.

A total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal are being developed under the scheme, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.