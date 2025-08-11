PM Modi speaks with Ukraine’s Zelensky, amid Donald Trump tariff threats and Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone. They addressed key issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Zelensky briefed Modi on the recent Russian attacks, including a deadly bombing of a bus station in Zaporizhzhia that left dozens injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, posting about his conversation with PM Modi, Zelensky said, "I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people. I informed about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings."

Zelensky also noted that it is necessary to "limit the export of Russian energy", particularly oil.

"It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine's participation. Other formats will not deliver results," he said.

"We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war.

"It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow," he said.

An upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, aimed at seeking an end to the Ukraine war. India’s Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the talks, highlighting the importance of diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

The US-Russia summit -- so far planned without Zelensky -- will be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since 2021.

Kyiv is concerned that Trump and Putin could strike a deal requiring Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

"Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore must not receive any rewards or benefits. And this is not just a moral position -- it is a rational one," Zelensky wrote in a statement published on social media.

"Concessions do not persuade a killer," he added.