MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 June 2025

PM Modi speaks to Iranian President Pezeshkian, calls for 'immediate de-escalation'

The phone conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian came hours after the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran that triggered a wider regional conflict

PTI Published 22.06.25, 03:55 PM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and called for immediate de-escalation of Iran's conflict with Israel through dialogue and diplomacy.

The phone conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian came hours after the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran that triggered a wider regional conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, Modi said he expressed "deep concern" at the recent escalations.

"Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," Modi said.

"Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Narendra Modi Prime Minister
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Potential overtime': Pizza orders around Pentagon spike before US strikes Iran

If there’s an unusual spike in Google activity at a known pizza joint near a US defense hub, it often correlates to subsequent announcements or leaks of military action
Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

Spoke with Iran President. Discussed about current situation, expressed deep concern

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT