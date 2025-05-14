PM Modi reset bid with firm stand, symbolism, Yatra amid backlash over US role in ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chose the Adampur air force base close to the western border with Pakistan to iterate that India would launch formidable counterattacks in the event of another terror attack.

Modi’s visit to the strategically important base in Punjab that was unsuccessfully targeted by Pakistan during the four-day conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours coincided with the BJP launching a 10-day Tiranga Yatra to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

Emphasising India’s muscular stand against terrorism, the Prime Minister on Tuesday appeared to be setting the tone for the Yatra, seen as an attempt to dominate the narrative amid questions raised by the Opposition over US President Donald Trump’s repeated claim that his administration had helped broker a “ceasefire” between India

and Pakistan.

The ruling dispensation has also been facing a backlash from a large section of the Right-wing ecosystem over accusations that India had ceased its military offensive against Pakistan under US pressure.

Modi stressed that India had already demonstrated its military might and would not hesitate to launch another powerful attack if provoked.

“India’s Lakshman Rekha against terrorism is now absolutely clear. If there is another terror attack, India will definitely respond and respond strongly. Operation Sindoor is India’s new normal,” Modi told soldiers at the air force base.

“Will enter the house and kill and will not give them a single opportunity to save themselves,” Modi said, stressing that Operation Sindoor had sent out the message that there was no place in Pakistan where terrorists could live peacefully.

Modi’s visit to the air base was symbolic as the Pakistan Air Force had claimed its missiles had destroyed the S-400 air defence system at Adampur. The Prime Minister addressed the soldiers against the backdrop of the S-400.

Apart from the messaging to Pakistan and terrorists, Modi’s address seemed to be aimed more at dominating the narrative at home amid allegations of India halting military action under pressure from the US.

The Congress has demanded an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament to seek answers on whether the government had accepted third-party mediation on Kashmir.

Although official sources have firmly denied any US role, Modi in his addresses on Monday and Tuesday sidestepped any reference to the issue.

BJP insiders said there was concern in the party over Trump making the “ceasefire” announcement and US secretary of state Marco Rubio’s remark that Indian and Pakistan had agreed to start talks “on a broad set of issues at a neutral site”. BJP leaders feel that it would give ammunition to the Opposition to corner the government.

Modi repeated the three points he had outlined in his address to the nation on Monday after the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan.

“First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will give a reply in our way, on our condition, on our time. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see terror-supporting governments and terror masterminds as separate entities,” he said, claiming that the global community too had understood “India’s new system”.

Modi hailed the armed forces and claimed India had new and cutting-edge technology that Pakistan could not counter.

“Operation Sindoor is not a normal military operation.... When the sindoor of our sisters and daughters was removed, we entered the houses of the terrorists and crushed them,” he said.

Modi’s aggressive posturing appeared to counter the Congress, which had showcased how Indira Gandhi had firmly withstood US pressure during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. Internally, the BJP fears that Modi’s “56-inch-chest image” had been dented by Trump’s claim of compelling India and Pakistan to cease hostilities.