Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti push to ban liquor in Jammu and Kashmir

Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Friday announced a campaign to pressure the Omar Abdullah government to introduce a law against the sale of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Alcohol and drugs are wrecking lives and families in J&K. We must come together to put an end to it before it’s too late. Join me for a signature campaign tomorrow at the PDP office in Srinagar between 11am and 2pm for an alcohol ban to garner support for the PDP’s bill on banning alcohol consumption,” Iltija wrote on X.

The campaign will start on Saturday at the party’s main office in Srinagar, a PDP spokesperson said.

The announcement came as the Traders’ Association in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk put up signboards asking tourists to avoid drinking liquor. “Respect our culture and traditions. Stay blessed and enjoy time in our enchanting city. Avoid liquor, drugs, spitting on roads and smoking,” the signboards read.

A trader said Lal Chowk was visited by a lot of people, mostly tourists, till late in the evenings but drunkards were a source of constant harassment for them. “That is not good. We don’t want ordinary people to be harassed,” he said.

A section of tourists welcomed the initiative. “There is a great message in it (the signboard) as it will make us feel more secure,” a tourist in the city said.