Parliament agrees to SIR debate after Vande Mataram as govt, Opposition strike deal

Vande Mataram first, SIR next. The Treasury benches on Tuesday agreed to the Opposition’s demand for a discussion in Parliament on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, but placed it under the broader category of “electoral reforms” and scheduled it only after a debate marking 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the discussion on Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first working day next week, sources said. The debate on the broader ambit of “electoral reforms” would be taken up the following day on Tuesday, during which Modi is also expected to intervene. The agreement resolved the Parliament deadlock, and both the Houses are likely to discharge normal business from Wednesday.

Announcing the decision on X, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said: “During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Hon’ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ from 12 Noon on Monday 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th Dec.”

The Opposition had insisted that the SIR debate be taken up first, but the government managers prevailed, maintaining that the “Opposition cannot dictate terms”. Trinamool Congress’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien, said the Opposition had made a “tactical change” to uphold the “spirit of Parliamentary democracy”.

“A responsible opposition has done all it takes to get Parliament to function. We have been gracious and accommodating, even though we are up against a government who mock Parliament,” O’Brien posted on X.

He added: “Yes, a discussion on SIR was, and is, a top priority (people are dying). However, in the spirit of parliamentary democracy, we accepted the government’s proposal about timing and made a tactical change. We will expose the government in both debates. Bring it on.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, however, termed the government agreeing for the SIR debate as a victory of the INDIA bloc. “INDIA wins. Arrogance finally bows to the unity of 240 & 100 MPs. Discussion on electoral reforms scheduled for Dec 9,” Tagore said on X, highlighting how the last monsoon session had been virtually washed away as the government did not agree to discuss the SIR.

Both sides clinched an agreement as the issue rocked both Houses for the second time on Tuesday. Slogan-shouting Opposition MPs stormed into the Well of the Lok Sabha and forced adjournments, demanding immediate discussion on the SIR.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. As the House assembled for the day, leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the SIR is an urgent issue since 28 persons have died because of heavy work pressure on them. “I want the discussion to start now in the interest of democracy, citizens and the country,” Kharge said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju asked the Opposition to stop demanding a timeline. The members of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress entered the Well and started protesting. The House was adjourned till 2pm.

At 2pm, Rijiju said that the government was ready to discuss electoral reforms in Parliament, but it could not precede discussion on Vande Mataram. “We would like to propose a discussion on electoral reforms. When the government is ready, please don’t put a condition that it should take precedence over other matters,” Rijiju said.

Kharge said that the Opposition parties feel that the SIR should take place before any other issue. Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan asked the government to move the Manipur GST Amendment bill. The Opposition parties walked out in protest. The all-party meeting in the Speaker’s chamber took place after this.