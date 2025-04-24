MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 24 April 2025

Rahul Gandhi cuts short US trip to attend Congress meeting on Pahalgam terror attack

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Thursday to discuss the terror attack in which at least 26 people were killed

PTI Published 24.04.25, 12:04 AM
Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi. File picture

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is heading home on Wednesday night, cutting short his visit to the United States, to attend a meeting of the party's highest decision-making body CWC and discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Thursday to discuss the terror attack in which at least 26 people were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has cut short his US visit and will be attending in person the CWC meeting in New Delhi tomorrow at 10:30 am."

Gandhi arrived in Boston in the US on Saturday and interacted with business and community members.

RELATED TOPICS

Rahul Gandhi Pahalgam Terror Attack Jammu And Kashmir Congress Working Committee (CWC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indus Water Treaty axed, Attari border shut: India responds to Pakistan after terror attack

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met this evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack
Security personnel keep vigil near the Dal Lake amid high alert after the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. At least 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam on Tuesday.
Quote left Quote right

Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in J&K. Do not travel to this state

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT