Pahalgam terror attack: Entire country stands by the government, says Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that the entire country is standing by the government in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The veteran Congress leader also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should have complete freedom over the decisions that need to be taken in the aftermath of the terror strike that has killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he also said that it has been 13 days since the April 22 terror attack and people are still looking for answers from the government that talks big.

Asked about the Pahalgam terror strike, Gehlot said, "I cannot comment on that because the opposition has said that we are with the government. So I believe that no one should comment on it." He said decisions will have to be taken by the government after contemplating.

"Such decisions are not taken in a hurry. Such decisions are not taken in over-enthusiasm or over-reaction. These decisions will have to be taken after thinking carefully and considering what is in the best interest of the country," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said Modi and Singh should have complete freedom to decide on the future course of action.

"Yes, it is true that people are asking that you (government) talk big, but it has been 13 days, what answer are you giving to the public? You have left the public to the armed forces. Governments take decisions. The Army takes decisions in Pakistan. Here, advice is sought from the forces as to what kind of a decision would be appropriate and when," the Congress leader said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.