Pahalgam attack casts shadow on Amarnath footfall, pilgrim registrations drop by 10%

The Pahalgam attack seems to have cast a shadow on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha confirming on Thursday a drop of over 10 per cent in pilgrim registrations this year so far.

Sinha sounded confident as he said that the numbers would rise, but his claim came on a day security forces were locked in a gunfight with militants in Udhampur district, highlighting the security challenges amid large deployments for the safety of pilgrims right from Kathua in Jammu to the cave.

Jammu inspector-general of police Bhim Sen Tuti said an encounter was underway in the Bihali area of Basantgarh in Udhampur. Tuti said the contact was established around 8.30am and four militants were believed to be hiding there. One militant has been eliminated.

“The search operation is still going on. The weather is bad. The situation will become clear after the weather improves,” he said.

The LG, addressing a media conference in Srinagar, assured foolproof security for the pilgrims but dodged repeated queries related to the Yatra’s security, including the government’s decision to ban helicopter services.

Sinha, among other questions, was asked about the militants who carried out the Pahalgam attack and were still at large, but he replied that he would take questions related to the Yatra alone and other questions would be answered another time.

The LG said there had been a surge in registrations before April 22 — the day when militants targeted tourists in Pahalgam, killing 26 people, but after that, the “numbers dipped slightly”.

Compared to last year, he said, registrations had dropped by 10.19 per cent, or 35,000 to 40,000, this year.

“Till April 22, 2,36,801 registrations were submitted. We reached out to all those who had registered before April 22, asking them to confirm their participation in the Yatra. Till Wednesday, over 85,000 pilgrims have confirmed that they are coming and the number is steadily rising,” he said.

It implies that over a third of pre-attack prospective pilgrims have so far reconfirmed their participation.

The Yatra will take place from July 3 to August 9.

“Naturally, the April 22 attack has had an impact on the entire Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Kashmir, whether it is tourism or the Amarnath Yatra. But I think as the security forces increased their deployment gradually, things are normalising and the confidence has improved,” Sinha said.

Rahul Singh, deputy CEO of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, said over 3.5 lakh pilgrims had registered for the Yatra so far, which is 10.19 per cent less than last year.

“It will increase. It is a continuous process. There is cent per cent possibility it will increase,” he told The Telegraph.

The LG said 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in 2024, which was the highest footfall in 12 years. Sources said there were apprehensions that not all people who had registered would turn up for the Yatra.

The LG said comprehensive arrangements had been made and the number of security personnel was higher compared to previous years.

“From a security standpoint, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the CAPFs have deployed tight measures to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage across all Yatra routes and base camps,” he said.

“I can confidently say that the forces have successfully fulfilled their responsibilities.”

He said both the Baltal and Chandanwari-Pahalgam routes had been widened from 4-5ft to 12ft. The road is motorable but the pilgrims will be allowed only on foot.

The LG said the helicopter services would not operate during this year’s Amarnath Yatra. He said only 8 per cent of pilgrims avail themselves of the service and its absence would not have any significant impact.

Sinha was asked about the complaints of the Omar Abdullah government that

he was intruding into their domain, particularly concerning the Yatra, when he is supposed to look after only the security aspects.

“I talk to them on every issue. You be assured, if I have to talk, I will talk to them straight, I won’t need you (media’s assistance),” he replied.