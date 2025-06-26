‘Over the Moon’: India cheers as Shubhanshu Shukla docks at International Space Station

India rejoiced again as the Space-X spacecraft with Lucknow-born astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on board landed at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday.

'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'India-India' and 'Hip Hip Hurray' chants intermingled with resounding applause after the Dragon spacecraft docked to the orbital laboratory after a 28-hour journey around the earth.

After joining for Wednesday's successful liftoff from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, marking India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years, Shukla's parents and relatives, teachers, friends, scores of students, and astounded onlookers greeted the successful docking with a standing ovation and let out a collective roar at Lucknow's City Montessori School here.

Shubhanshu's family were also seen joyously holding the tricolour as the Dragon spacecraft completed the docking sequence with ISS.

"He has reached the ISS; we are over the moon," Shubhanshu's sister Suchi Misra told PTI, admitting that it was a moment when the astronaut's family, like the rest of India, felt overwhelmed.

Like Wednesday, Shubhanshu's parents - Shambhu and Asha Shukla - were there to witness the momentous occasion at the World Unity Convention Centre (WUCC) of CMS, where Sudhanshu studied till class 12.

"He is our son, but now he is more than that. For he is carrying with him to space not just our blessings but the dreams and prayers of a billion Indians, all of whom are rejoicing not just for my son but also because the moment heralds India's triumph in space," Shubhanshu's father told PTI.

Since Wednesday's lift-off, the Shukla household had been praying.

"Of course, we have deep belief in the almighty whose blessings help in achieving big missions. Shubhanshu is a deep believer in Lord Hanuman and all other gods, and now we are praying for his safe return after successful completion of the mission," he added.

CMS manager Geeta Gandhi Kingdon told PTI that there was more to the moment than just celebrations.

"Of course we are delighted, like all Indians, more so as he is an alumnus who has made all of us so proud. But, at this moment as he enters the ISS, Shubhanshu also symbolises India's growing muscle in space," she added.

"I hope his journey inspires the rise of many more Shubhanshus across the country. It's a moment of immense pride for every Indian," Suchi had said during Wednesday's liftoff.

And on Thursday, Sudhanshu Gaur, sports teacher at the CMS Aliganj branch where Shubhanshu studied, admitted to growing enthusiasm among students to become astronauts. "I am witnessing a newfound enthusiasm among students to become astronauts. We had a fancy dress competition in school sometime back, and the majority of students turned up as astronauts. This is just amazing," Gaur told PTI.

"As the docking happened and everyone went up I had tears in my eyes," said Rishi Khanna, head of communications at CMS.

