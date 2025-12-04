Over 3,200 Indian nationals deported from United States in 2025, says Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

The scale of deportations from the United States emerged as a core focus in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, as External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar detailed the sharp rise in removals this year.

Since January 2025 alone, 3,258 Indian nationals have been deported, a number that already exceeds the totals for the past two years combined.

“Since January 2025, a total of 3,258 Indian nationals have been deported by the United States to India. Of these, 2,032 individuals (approximately 62.3 per cent) were deported on regular commercial flights, while the remaining 1,226 (37.6 per cent) arrived on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operated charter flights,” Jaishankar said in his written reply.

“The NIA has registered and investigated 27 human trafficking cases, resulting in 169 arrests and chargesheets against 132 individuals. The NIA arrested two important traffickers in Haryana and Punjab on August 7 and then in Himachal Pradesh, two more people on October 2,” he informed the House.

State agencies, he added, are also pursuing illegal travel agents and traffickers.

“The maximum number of trafficking cases is from the state of Punjab. The Punjab government has constituted an SIT and a fact-finding committee. As per information given by them to us, 25 FIRs have been registered against 58 illegal travel agents, and 16 accused have been arrested,” he said.

Jaishankar also pointed to action in other states.

“In the case of state of Haryana, 2,325 cases have been registered and 44 FIRs have been registered and 27 people have been arrested. Also, one significant trafficker has been arrested by the state of Gujarat,” he said.

The minister’s reply placed the year-wise deportation numbers in context. A total of 617 Indians were deported in 2023 and 1,368 in 2024, compared to the 3,258 already sent back in 2025, marking a dramatic escalation.

Since 2009, India has received 18,822 deportees from the US. Jaishankar told the House that India continues to raise concerns with the US over the treatment of deportees, especially on ICE-operated flights.

“The Ministry has strongly registered its concerns with the US authorities on the treatment of deportees, particularly with respect to the use of shackles, especially on women and children,” he said.

However, he added that there have been no recent instances involving minors or women. “No instance of shackling of women and children has been brought to the notice of this Ministry since the 5th February deportation flight,” he said.

According to him, the US has defended its procedures. '

“They have also conveyed that their policy of shackling deportees is followed to ensure the safety and security of all passengers on these flights. In the past, they claim that there have been instances of violence by deportees against fellow deportees and supporting crew members on such deportation flights. While women and minors are generally not shackled, the flight officer in charge of a deportation flight, in the interest of the safety of the mission, has the final say on the matter,” he said.

He also noted that deportation flights sometimes carry individuals wanted for serious crimes.

“It is also pertinent to note that wanted criminals and gangsters who have been accused of terrorism, homicide, attempt to murder, extortion, etc., have also been removed on these deportation flights. In India’s case, absconding criminals such as Lakhwinder Singh and Anmol Bishnoi, against whom lookout notices and arrest warrants have been issued by our law enforcement agencies, have been brought back on such deportation flights," he added.

A recent case involving a 73-year-old woman deported by the US drew questions from MPs. Jaishankar confirmed that while she was not handcuffed, she faced poor treatment during detention.

"While Harjit Kaur was not handcuffed, she was maltreated. She was maltreated in detention before she was put on the flight. On September 26, we have officially taken up her maltreatment with the American Embassy. We have made clear our very strong concern about the manner of her treatment and have asked the American authorities to look into this matter,” he said.

He added that deportees are always interviewed upon arrival.

"Whenever any flight with deportees comes, the deportees are invariably interviewed by the officials of the Goverment of India. In this case, our immigration officers have confirmed that she was not handcuffed,” he told the House.