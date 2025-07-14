Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Nikam, Sadanandan Master, Meenakshi Jain picked for Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday nominated to the Rajya Sabha former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla along with Ujjwal Nikam, the public prosecutor in the 26/11 case, Kerala BJP veteran Sadanandan Master and Delhi historian Meenakshi Jain.

Presidential nominations are, in effect, endorsements of people selected by the central government, which means the choices reflect the ruling BJP’s preferences and policies.

The President can nominate 12 prominent people from fields such as the arts, sciences, literature, sports and social service to the Rajya Sabha.

A gazette notification said the nominations were made to fill four vacancies, arising out of the retirement of nominated members.

Shringla had served as ambassador to the US, Bangladesh and Thailand and was chief coordinator for India’s G20 presidency in 2023.

Ahead of last summer’s general election, there was speculation about the BJP fielding Shringla from Darjeeling. A BJP lobby projected him as a prominent Gorkha face, highlighting that both his parents hailed from Darjeeling and that he had ancestral properties in the hill town. Eventually, the nomination went to incumbent Raju Bista, who retained the seat.

Nikam’s nomination is being seen as reward for his performance as prosecutor in getting captured 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab convicted and hanged.

Nikam had contested from the Mumbai North Central seat on a BJP ticket in last year’s general election but lost to Congress candidate Vasha Gaikwad. The BJP had denied re-nomination to sitting MP Poonam Mahajan, daughter of former party stalwart Pramod Mahajan, to field Nikam from the constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all four nominees.

“During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity,” Modi said about Nikam in a post on X.

On Shringla, Modi wrote: “Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla Ji has excelled as a diplomat, intellectual and strategic thinker… His unique perspectives will greatly enrich Parliamentary proceedings.”

The nomination of Master, a BJP leader and teacher, reflects the party’s efforts to increase its influence in Kerala. The BJP calls Master a “living martyr” in reference to alleged CPM cadres chopping both his legs off in 1994. He was then an RSS activist.

“Shri C. Sadanandan Master’s life is the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice. Violence and intimidation couldn’t deter his spirit towards national development,” Modi wrote. “His efforts as a teacher and social worker are also commendable.”

Jain, a historian and political scientist, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020 for her contribution to the field of education. She has been a member of the Indian Council of Historical Research and an associate professor of history at Delhi University-affiliated Gargi College.

“She has distinguished herself as a scholar, researcher and historian. Her work in the fields of education, literature, history and political science have enriched academic discourse significantly,” Modi said.