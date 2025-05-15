'Our enemies know...': Travel portals lock horns over 'discounted tickets' for armed forces

When Nishant Pitti, the co-founder and chairman of EaseMyTrip, took to social media platform X on Wednesday morning with a flurry of screenshots and an alarming claim, it wasn't just another marketing stunt. Pitti was sounding what he called a national security alarm.

“Indian Armed Forces book discounted tickets via a platform majorly owned by China,” he posted, tagging a Nasdaq filing to support his point and warning that such bookings that require Defence IDs, routes and travel dates could become a goldmine of intelligence for India's adversaries. “Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The target of this accusation was arch-rival MakeMyTrip (MMT), India’s other travel booking behemoth, which has dominated the sector since its founding in 2000. What followed was a corporate dogfight, laced with nationalism, data privacy anxieties and a geopolitical undercurrent involving China.

The patriotism pitch

EaseMyTrip has long positioned itself as a homegrown alternative to globalised travel portals. The Pitti brothers, who bootstrapped their company from scratch, have frequently worn patriotism on their sleeve.

In the past, the company has issued boycott calls against Turkey and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan, a move other travel players eventually echoed.

So when news broke of Indian soldiers using MMT’s platform for discounted defence travel, it didn’t take long for the Pittis to frame it as more than just corporate concern. “This loophole must be patched now,” Nishant insisted.

MakeMyTrip hits back

MakeMyTrip was quick to deny any allegations of foreign compromise. In a statement to hindustantimes.com, the company declared itself “a proud Indian company, founded by Indians, headquartered in India, and trusted by millions of Indian travellers for over 25 years.”

It further clarified that while it is listed on the Nasdaq and has international investors, its operations are independently run by a team of Indian professionals. The data of users, it claimed, remains secure under India’s legal frameworks.

“We don’t comment on malicious or motivated accusations,” the statement concluded.

But it did little to cool the friction.

The China question

The flashpoint of the debate seems to hinge on ownership. The reeling question is who ultimately holds the reins at MakeMyTrip? Pitti’s posts pointed to a Chinese travel major, Trip.com Group, holding a significant stake in MMT via its 2019 acquisition of equity in the company.

That deal, however, was part of a global strategic investment shuffle that has seen major travel portals swap shares to consolidate their positions in a competitive market.

Legally and operationally, MMT remains an Indian entity. But in today’s climate of heightened sensitivity towards Chinese investments, that technicality might not be enough to sway public perception. Particularly when the subject at hand is the movement of Indian defence personnel.

What makes this clash different from typical boardroom spats is the tone and timing. At a moment when India is doubling down on “atmanirbharta” (self-reliance) and vigilantly monitoring Chinese tech influence, accusations that sensitive military data could be slipping through corporate cracks hit a raw nerve.

EaseMyTrip’s public escalation of the issue also hints at another layer: market capture. In an industry where razor-thin margins and user trust make all the difference, a whiff of controversy can cause major turbulence.

Neither the Indian government nor the Defence Ministry has issued a statement on the claims, and ANI has noted it could not independently verify whether soldiers actually booked flights using the flagged method.

Still, the damage may already be done. EaseMyTrip has thrown a direct challenge at both the government and its rival, demanding action. MMT, meanwhile, must reassure millions of users that its platform remains secure.