Opposition's 'truth' social: Trump-11, Modi-0, says Rahul; repeats 'Narender surrender' jibe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of surrendering to pressure from US President Donald Trump and remaining silent on it because "it is the truth".

“Trump has said eleven times that I made Narendra Modi surrender. He has said this eleven times publicly. Narendra Modi is not being able to utter a single word. PM Modi is not being able to say that Trump is lying, because it is the truth,” said Gandhi, addressing the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Rajgir, Bihar.

The remarks follow his earlier accusation, made in Bhopal, where he claimed that during Operation Sindoor, Trump had called Modi and told him, “Narendra, surrender.”

According to Gandhi, “Trump gave a sign from there. He (Trump) picked up his phone and said, 'Modiji, what are you doing? Narendra... Surrender.' And PM Modi complied."

BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda called the Congress MP’s remarks "treason" and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the utterance was far more offensive than what terrorists like Hafiz Saeed could have said about India.

Gandhi also targeted the RSS, saying, “I have been fighting the RSS and they surrender too easily. It does not take them long to write mercy petitions. Of course, modern technology may have led to replacement of pen and paper with WhatsApp.”

The Congress has repeatedly said that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the RSS ideologue, had written clemency petitions to the British during his incarceration at the cellular jail in the Andamans.

The Congress leader earlier posted on June 3: “Trump called, and Narendra Modi surrendered. This is the history and character of BJP-RSS. In 1971, despite American threats, India split Pakistan. The lions and lionesses of Congress face superpowers; they don’t bow.”

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also challenged the government on the caste census. “My aim is caste census. In Lok Sabha, in front of Modi ji, I told him that caste census would be conducted. And you know he has a habit of surrendering,” he said.

“I knew that the day we put a little pressure, they would completely surrender,” he added.

He alleged that PM Modi is contradicting himself by calling himself an OBC while also claiming that there is no caste. “Just look at how Modi calls himself an OBC and also claims there is no caste,” he said.

Reaffirming his party’s position, Gandhi added, “I am fighting for the caste census to save the Constitution and for the overall betterment of the country. Wherever we form government in future, we will remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation. It will start from Bihar.”

Bihar goes to polls in October.