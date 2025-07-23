Opposition stalls House over Vice-President Dhankhar's exit, Bihar SIR

The Oppostion continued to stall monsoon session proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the second consecutive day over the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice-President and the intensive voter roll revision in Bihar by the Election Commission.

The Lok Sabha could hardly transact any business as the Opposition demanded an immediate discussion in the House over the Bihar electoral roll revision, terming it a move to “disenfranchise voters”. The Congress demanded that the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, be allowed to raise the roll revision in the House but this was denied, leading to uproar and repeated adjournments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul had on Monday accused the government of gagging the Opposition's voice by not allowing him to speak in the House.

Opposition INDIA bloc leaders also staged a protest outside the main entrance of the Parliament building, raising slogans against the SIR (special intensive revision) of voter rolls. Opposition MPs, including Rahul, demanded that the Election Commission immediately stop the voter roll revision in Bihar.

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members moved several notices under Rule 267 to demand suspension of business of the day to discuss the shock resignation of Vice-President and House chairman Dhankhar and the electoral roll revision. They were, however, rejected by the Chair. The rejection led to the Opposition members rushing to the Well of the House to protest, forcing repeated adjournments.

The government accused the Opposition of deliberately stalling the proceedings despite the Treasury’s readiness to discuss all issues. “They (Opposition) are asking for a debate and we are ready for a debate, but they are not allowing the House to function. This double standard is wrong,” parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha amid the din.

Rijiju said that at the business advisory committee meeting on Monday, the government had agreed to a long debate on Operation Sindoor. He said the Opposition was at the meeting, but did not allow the House to function by picking on another issue.