Opposition seeks special session of Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack

The Opposition wants a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and demonstrate India’s collective resolve against terrorism.

This was articulated in separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the leaders of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday night. Earlier in the day, the RJD’s Manoj Jha and the CPI’s Sandosh Kumar had written to Modi and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, respectively, on the issue.

While the Congress and some other Opposition parties have been questioning the security lapses, all of them have said they will support whatever step the government decides to take to give a befitting reply to the terrorists and their backers.

“The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination,” Rahul wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Kharge wrote: “At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, the Opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest. This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam.”

Jha pointed out that Parliament — being the cornerstone of the Indian Republic — is where the “anxieties, hopes and resolve of the people must find their fullest voice”.