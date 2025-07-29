Opposition cry for nuns' release, demands debate on ‘unjust’ arrests in Chhattisgarh

Opposition parties on Monday spoke out against the arrest of two nuns from Kerala and a Chhattisgarh man on Friday on the charges of trafficking and forcible conversion in Chhattisgarh.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) appealed to the Centre and all parties for "constitutional steps to save the nation".

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Rajya Sabha, members of the CPM, CPI, Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League submitted notices demanding discussion under Rule 267 on the "unjust arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh".

If the Chairman accepts a notice under Rule 267, the House suspends all listed business to take up a detailed discussion on a particular subject. Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected the notices, citing a ruling by former Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that members have to indicate justification for discussion under Rule 267.

Outside Parliament, Kerala MPs of the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the CPM-helmed Left Democratic Front staged protests against the arrests at Durg railway station, at the behest of the Bajrang Dal.

The CBCI appealed "to the government of India and all political parties to rise to the occasion and take appropriate constitutional steps to save the nation and its people".

The clergy body said those arrested were accompanying two women who were going to work at convents in Agra.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X: "Two Catholic nuns jailed in Chhattisgarh after being targeted for their faith — this isn’t justice, it’s BJP-RSS mob rule.... We demand their immediate release and accountability for this injustice."