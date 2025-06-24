'Operation Sindoor called, and we delivered’: Adani pitches key role in India’s defence future

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani’s “Operation Sindoor” statement to shareholders on Tuesday signalled his boldest pitch yet: the Adani Group is now positioning itself as a key force in shaping India’s military-industrial future.

Speaking at the Adani Group’s annual shareholder meeting, Adani revealed that loitering munitions and counter-drone technologies produced by Adani Defence were integral to the cross-border operation across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in early May.

“Operation Sindoor called, and we delivered,” Adani said, framing the group’s involvement as both a technological milestone and a patriotic duty. “Our drones became the eyes in the skies as well as the swords of attack, and our anti-drone systems helped protect our forces and citizens.”

At the heart of the strike were SkyStriker drones, or kamikaze-style loitering munitions developed by Alpha Design Technologies, in which Adani Defence holds a 26 per cent stake.

The Telegraph online had earlier reported that the SkyStrikers, built in partnership with Israel’s Elbit Systems, are capable of flying up to 100 km with 5–10 kg warheads, executing pinpoint strikes without endangering ground personnel.

Though the military has not disclosed the number of drones deployed in Operation Sindoor, defence officials earlier confirmed that these indigenously manufactured UAVs were used in the May 7 pre-dawn strikes that reportedly neutralised over 100 terrorists.

Assembled in a Bengaluru facility following a 2021 emergency procurement order post-Balakot, the drones have become a symbol of India’s push toward indigenous tactical weaponry.

The Indian Army had placed an order for 100 units, marking the system’s formal entry into frontline service.

“This year, during Operation Sindoor, our brave men and women in uniform stood tall — not for fame, not for medals, but for duty,” Adani said. “Their courage reminded us that peace is never free… it is earned.”

Adani also emphasised India’s dual nature in conflict: “India understands the value of peace. But if someone dares to threaten it, India also knows how to respond in their own language.”

Adani framed his group’s defence contributions as part of a broader national transformation. “We don’t operate in safe zones. We operate where it matters, where India needs us the most,” he said.

The AGM also highlighted the Group’s financial performance and strategic outlook.

Despite global headwinds, from economic stagnation in the West to continuing conflict in the Middle East, Adani reported revenue of INR 2.71 lakh crore and adjusted EBITDA of INR 89,806 crore for the year.

Annual capital expenditure is projected to rise to $ 15–20 billion over the next five years.

Amid continuing regulatory scrutiny abroad, Adani reiterated the Group’s adherence to global governance norms, stating: “No one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice.”