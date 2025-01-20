On hunger strike, Jagjit Singh Dallewal takes drip as Centre agrees for talks with farmers

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on hunger strike since November 26 at Khanauri in Punjab, allowed an intravenous drip to be administered to him late on Saturday night, shortly after the Centre called the protesting farmer unions for talks.

The 70-year-old leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) began his fast after the protesting farmers were prevented from marching to Delhi to press their demands, such as remunerative and legally guaranteed minimum support prices (MSPs) for their crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of Dallewal’s group as well as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have since then been camping at Khanauri and Shambhu, respectively, on the boundary between Punjab and Haryana.

“Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast unto death continued at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri Kisan Morcha for the 55th day today,” the two groups said in a joint statement on Sunday.

“After receiving an invitation from the Central Government for talks last night, farmers from across the country repeatedly requested Jagjit Singh Dallewal to take medical assistance so that he could personally participate in the meeting with the Central Government and strongly put forward the farmers’ side. Jagjit Singh Dallewal clarified that he would continue his fast until the MSP guarantee law is enacted.”

Dallewal, however, accepted medical assistance in the form of a drip. Another 121 farmers on hunger strike accepted juice from Punjab police officials and broke their fast on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Centre had invited both groups for talks — which are to include Punjab government officials as well — in Chandigarh on February 14.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which led the 2020-21 agitation against three now-revoked farm laws, welcomed the weekend’s developments.

“SKM welcomes the decision of fasting farmer leader Sardar Jagjit Singh Dallewal to receive medical support and wishes him quick recovery and good health,” it said.

“The continuous efforts made by SKM leaders for farmers’ unity and pan-India agitation against the anti-farmer Union Govt. has forced the Govt. to retract from its divisive strategy.”

It added: “In view of the positive development regarding the health of Sardar Dallewal, SKM calls upon all units to send out memorandum to Members of Parliament through email instead of holding Kisan Dharna at MP offices on 20th January and redirect full energy to make SKM’s all-India Tractor Rally on 26th January, 2025 a resounding success and a stern warning to the Union Govt.

“SKM’s general body shall meet at Delhi on 24th January, 2025, when further agitational programmes and action plans shall be announced.”

The SKM(NP) split from the SKM in 2022 followingdisagreements over some of the constituent unions’involvement in the Punjab elections.

All the key farmer unions are against the Centre’s proposed National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing, which they see as another attempt at strengthening agro-companies at the expense of farmers.