Omar Abdullah's remarks on Mirwaiz’s security prompt criticism from separatists

Chief minister Omar Abdullah’s cryptic remark linking increased security for Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to a decline in separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir has triggered a backlash from the separatist group.

During an interview with a TV channel, Omar inexplicably raised the issue of the Mirwaiz’s security when he asked whether there was any improvement in the situation after the scrapping of the special status in 2019.

“Separatist activities have decreased. Who can deny that?” Omar replied. “Would you ever think that Mirwaiz Umar Sahab will get CRPF security from the central government? I never thought that. But things are changing. If separatist politics has decreased, then there is improvement,” he added.

The Mirwaiz’s party criticised Omar for the remarks. “The nonsensical comment of Mr @OmarAbdullah... ascribing motives to the security provided to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, knowing fully well the circumstances, is highly regrettable and in very bad taste,” Hurriyat said.