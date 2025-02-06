Omar Abdullah speaks up on ‘police torture’ death in Jammu, truck driver killed by army in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed deep concern and called for transparent and time-bound inquiries into two deaths – of a 25-year-old man, who was apparently taken into police custody in Jammu, on Tuesday and the shooting of a truck driver by the Indian Army in Baramulla on Wednesday night.

"I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened. J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population," the chief minister wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy. I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries," Abdullah said.

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti described the death of Makhan Din as “shocking” and claimed that police had tortured him on false charges of being an over ground worker for militant outfits.

"Shocking news from Kathua: Makhan Din, aged 25 from Perody, Billawar, was detained by the SHO of Billawar on false charges of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW). He was reportedly subjected to brutal thrashing and torture, forced into a confession, and tragically found dead today. The area has been sealed off, and internet services have been cut, leading to widespread panic," Mufti posted on X.

"There's an ongoing crackdown, with more individuals being picked up. This incident appears to follow a troubling pattern of targeting innocent youths on fabricated charges. I urge the DGP @JmuKmrPolice to initiate an immediate investigation," Mufti wrote.

Zahid Parwaz Choudhary, state president of the J&K Gujjar Bakerwal Youth Welfare Conference (JKGBYWC), echoed similar concerns.

"Makhan Din, aged 25, hailing from Perody, Billawar, was arrested by the SHO Billawar of Kathua district on false and fabricated charges of being an OGW," he posted on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have announced an official inquiry.

"ZPHQ Jammu has taken #cognizance of the #Kathua issue and ordered a time bound #Inquiry, by DIG JKS Range," the police wrote on X.