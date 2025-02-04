Omar Abdullah government tarries on plan to privatise Kashmir Power Development Corporation after stir

The Omar Abdullah-led government has called off a meeting to discuss the privatisation of Kashmir’s power distribution corporation following allegations of surrender before the Centre.

The lieutenant governor’s administration has been trying to privatise the Kashmir Power Development Corporation (KPDCL) for the last few years, triggering frequent protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir power department called for a meeting on February 5 to discuss, among other things, the “privatisation of power distribution”. The order said Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atul Dulloo desired to convene the meeting and asked several senior bureaucrats to participate.

“The issue of privatisation of the KPDCL is not currently under active consideration of the J&K government. The meeting to discuss the issue has been cancelled,” the KPDCL posted on X on Sunday night after protests.

The cancellation was preceded by fierce protests by Opposition politicians and the power department employees’ union.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para on Sunday accused the government of “initiating the process of placing our most critical public service institute in corporate hands, hitting every household in J&K”.

“Promised defiance, delivered surrender and now planning to sell our survival. Good boys,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Power Employees Coordination Committee (JKPECC), an amalgamation of associations, expressed concern over the move and threatened protests.

“The JKPECC questions the haste and secrecy surrounding the sensitive issue of privatisation, even when the KPDCL has performed admirably in bringing down losses and increasing revenue,billing and collection efficiency,” a statement by thecommittee said.