Omar criticizes police for blocking deputy CM’s visit to Kathua amid mysterious deaths

Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary was on Sunday barred by police from visiting the families of those who have died under mysterious circumstances in Kathua, prompting chief minister Omar Abdullah to question why then were BJP leaders allowed to go to the area.

Kathua has been rocked by five deaths over the past month, with central minister Jitendra Singh expressing suspicion that militants were involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omar on Monday seemed to accuse the police, which report to the administration of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, of politicising the issue. The chief minister, however, did not take any names.

In his address to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Omar expressed surprise that the leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma of the BJP, and other party legislators were allowed to visit Kathua on Sunday but his deputy was stopped.

It is the first time since the elected government took office last year that a senior minister was barred from visiting a place on the ground of law and order issues.

“Attempts are being made to give a political colour (to the Kathua killings). I am surprised that the LoP was allowed but the deputy chief minister was stopped,” Omar said.

Omar said the deputy chief minister had informed the Kathua administration about his plan to visit the area. The chief minister said that he advised his deputy to speak to the inspector-general of Jammu police, but the officer was busy with the visit of the Union home secretary.

“He called the SSP (senior superintendent of police) of Kathua, who told him the situation was a little fragile and he could visit the area after two or three days,” Omar said, asking: “If the deputy CM cannot go, how did the LoP go there?”

The chief minister said that instead of allowing Choudhary to visit Kathua, more police personnel were deployed outside his house.

“He was told that his planned visit was not appropriate at this juncture. He spoke to me over the phone and asked what should he do. I told him that we are not irresponsible people and if the administration fears that our visit might cause the situation to worsen, it is better not to go there,” he said.