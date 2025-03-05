Olympian Sushil Kumar gets bail in wrestler murder case

Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at a stadium here.

Kumar, an Olympic medallist, has been in Tihar Jail since May 2021.

Justice Sanjeev Narula granted the relief to Kumar and directed him to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

However, Kumar could not walk out of jail on Tuesday as the order copy was not released.

Advocates R.S. Malik, Sumeet Shokeen and Sahil Malik, appearing for Kumar, argued that he had been incarcerated for more than three and a half years and 30 key witnesses had been examined so far.

Kumar was arrested by a team of Delhi police’s special cell on May 23, 2021, in connection with the murder of Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Kumar, along with the other accused, was accused of fatally assaulting Dhankar during a brawl over a property dispute on May 4, 2021.

According to the post-mortem report, Dhankar had suffered cerebral damage from the impact of a blunt object.

Kumar, who had been on the run after the incident, was arrested by the police in Delhi’s Mundka.

The Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Kumar and the other accused.

The trial court in October 2022 framed charges against Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and unlawful assembly.

Kumar was granted interim bail twice — for performing his father’s last rites and undergoing surgery for his torn ligament.