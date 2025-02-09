MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Officials dump public grievances in bin, get suspended after Scindia’s hearing

The 'Jan Sunwai' camp was held in Picchore in Shivpuri on Saturday, a social media post by Scindia's office informed

PTI Published 09.02.25, 09:41 PM
Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia File

Five government employees were suspended in connection with throwing away of applications received during a public hearing of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The 'Jan Sunwai' camp was held in Picchore in Shivpuri on Saturday, a social media post by Scindia's office informed.

Information was received that some applications were thrown into the dustbin despite clear instructions from Scindia to officials to list all of them in an appropriate manner and to address them immediately, it added.

Scindia's office said the incident was carried out in a planned manner by some anti-social elements and the process of registering a case was underway.

"Three patwaris and two other clerical staff have been suspended with immediate effect for this negligence," a district official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

